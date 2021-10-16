JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Temperatures took a bit of a tumble Friday as quite a bit of cloud cover held across Mid-Michigan. Keeping in mind that our “normal” high temperature is right around 60-degrees, our readings only tumbled closer to where they should be for mid-October. Widespread rain early Friday night will continue to taper off during the late-night period, but some showers will linger into Saturday morning as low temperatures settle into the middle, to upper 40s.

Clouds and some showers will linger across the ABC12 viewing area Saturday morning. The farther east you are, the better the chance of seeing those showers. We will get back into some sunshine for the day, but the brighter sky will be countered by a pretty brisk west-northwesterly wind. High temperatures for the day will fall generally into the middle 50s, but it probably won’t feel that warm. Saturday night’s lows may dip into the 30s in some areas.

We will have more sunshine and less wind on Sunday. High temperatures will move back up to around the 60-degree mark, which is right where we should be. It looks like we will be back into a relatively pleasant setting for the first part of next week. I expect that we will see bright skies for both Monday and Tuesday, and winds will be shifting back in from the southwest. This will push temperatures back through the 60s Monday, and into the 70s Tuesday. We’ll have a look at rainfall chances for next week on ABC12 News. - JR