Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite temperatures failing to crack 60 degrees today, we still have not yet had one day this month below normal!

As our cloud deck thins out overnight, that will allow temperatures to fall into the low 40s.

We’ll end our weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

There could be more clouds over the Thumb and a slight risk of a stray shower or sprinkles.

Next week we will warm up nicely.

In fact we could have several days back up around 70 degrees.

Rain won’t return until Thursday.

Another shot of cooler air is expected by the end of next week.

