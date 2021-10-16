At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (WJRT)(AP)- As traffic fatalities spike in the pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and estimated to save thousands of lives.

An Associated Press review of rule-making by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under the last three presidents found at least 13 safety rules past due, including a rear seat belt reminder requirement that was to be implemented by 2015.

The agency has lacked a permanent administrator for four years and auto safety groups say President Joe Biden should act on a nomination.

They fear the agency’s mission of saving lives and costs from traffic injuries is getting lost.

