Advertisement

At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

The BBB says your vehicle stores personal information about you just as your cell phone or...
The BBB says your vehicle stores personal information about you just as your cell phone or computer would. (Source: KAUZ)((Source: KAUZ))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJRT)(AP)- As traffic fatalities spike in the pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and estimated to save thousands of lives.

An Associated Press review of rule-making by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under the last three presidents found at least 13 safety rules past due, including a rear seat belt reminder requirement that was to be implemented by 2015.

The agency has lacked a permanent administrator for four years and auto safety groups say President Joe Biden should act on a nomination.

They fear the agency’s mission of saving lives and costs from traffic injuries is getting lost.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Police say suspect involved in Flint shooting dies
Mount Pleasant
HS Football - Mt. Pleasant beat BC Western
Heritage beat Midland
HS Football - Heritage beat Midland
Frankenmuth beat Garber
HS Football - Essexville Garber at Frankenmuth