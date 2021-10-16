Michigan reports a daily average of 4,149 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Daily average of COVID-19 cases has slightly decreased since the beginning of the week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,297 new COVID-19 illnesses for Thursday through Friday for a total of 1,081,525. The daily average is 4,149 newly confirmed cases per day over the last two days.

State health officials reported 104 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday through Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,563.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased on Thursday with 41,760 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests continued to reach high levels with a report of 11.26% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Friday, 2,114 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 52 less than Wednesday.

A total of 2,010 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care both slightly increased from the report earlier this week. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 550 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 286of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday’s report, there are five more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four more on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 13.812 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.512 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.606 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 694,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.107 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.525 million people statewide. A total of 58.8% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 68.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 39,374 cases and 984 deaths, which is an increase of 312 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 24,436 cases and 637 deaths, which is an increase of 233 cases.

Arenac, 1,484 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases and one death.

Bay, 13,207 cases and 364 deaths, which is an increase of 157 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 2,957 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of 59 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 2,592 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Gratiot, 4,182 cases and 121 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Huron, 3,527 cases and 83 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Iosco, 2,520 cases and 86 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and two deaths.

Isabella, 7,214 cases and 105 deaths, which is an increase of 79 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 9,361 cases and 234 deaths, which is an increase of 80 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 9,056 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 115 cases.

Ogemaw, 2,170 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases and two deaths.

Oscoda, 744 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Roscommon, 1,969 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 4,186 cases and 124 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 7,078 cases and 122 deaths, which is an increase of 72 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 6,025 cases and 176 deaths, which is an increase of 58 cases and one death.

