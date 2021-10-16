Mid-Michigan couple whose 4-year-old son drowned donates sonar device to police

SHEPHERD, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan couple whose 4-year-old son drowned in a pond has donated a sonar device to police to use in similar emergencies.

John and Rachel Kenny say they bought the device with money remaining from a GoFundMe account.

The AquaEye can scan two acres of water in five minutes.

Their son, Spencer, fell through ice and drowned in a pond last December in Isabella County.

The Shepherd Tri Township Fire Department says the outcome might have been different with the device, which can identify bodies, especially in murky water.

