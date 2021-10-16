Morning rain ends as cool weekend gets underway

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Morning rain has come to an end and the rest of the day will feature at least a little sunshine from time to time, but it will be much cooler and staying breezy. High temperatures today will only be in the middle 50s with winds from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph at times. We can’t rule out a few lake effect rain showers moving through during the afternoon but these will be rather isolated.

On Sunday, our breezy winds continue but we should see more sunshine. The exception may be near Lake Huron and into the Thumb where some lake effect clouds/sprinkles are possible throughout the day. With more sunshine, our temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the lower 60s with winds from west-northwest at 10-20 mph again.

We see warmer temperatures as we begin the work week with lots of sunshine. Temps will be in the lower 60s Monday and then near 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next storm system will arrive Wednesday night bringing some more rain into Thursday. It does look like we cool back down again by the end of the week and into next weekend.

