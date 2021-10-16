Police are investigating a house fire, death, and possible car theft in Birch Run Township

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Birch Run Township are investigating a house fire, death, and possible car theft that took place Friday morning.

Deputies said that they responded to a call about a house on fire on Block Road.

When fire officials were able to put out the flames, they discovered the body of the homeowner, 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt.

Authorities said that the victims car, a 1998 Cadillac DeVille was missing from the home.

The cause of the fire and death are being investigated.

Police are asking anyone that locates the car or know any other information to call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s office

