Advertisement

Police say suspect involved in Flint shooting dies

Investigators say the shooting happened early Saturday morning
By Matt Barbour
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Chevrolet Avenue a little after 12:30 Saturday morning for a shooting.

Investigators identified two suspects in the shooting, a man and a woman. They say the man was taken the hospital where he died. The woman, in her 40s, was detained for questioning.

Police say the man believed to have been shot by the male suspect who died is in good condition after being taken to the hospital.

The investigation into figuring out exactly what happened is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Mount Pleasant
HS Football - Mt. Pleasant beat BC Western
Heritage beat Midland
HS Football - Heritage beat Midland
Frankenmuth beat Garber
HS Football - Essexville Garber at Frankenmuth
Montrose won
HS Football - Durand at Montrose