Police say suspect involved in Flint shooting dies

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Chevrolet Avenue a little after 12:30 Saturday morning for a shooting.

Investigators identified two suspects in the shooting, a man and a woman. They say the man was taken the hospital where he died. The woman, in her 40s, was detained for questioning.

Police say the man believed to have been shot by the male suspect who died is in good condition after being taken to the hospital.

The investigation into figuring out exactly what happened is ongoing.

