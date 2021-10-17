Advertisement

Deal avoids strike that would have stopped film and TV production

Union representing most of the crew members working on movies and TV shows reached a contract agreement Saturday with the studios employing them
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An 11th-hour deal has been reached and a strike that would have shut down film and television productions across the U.S. was avoided.

The union representing most of the crew members working on movies and TV shows reached a contract agreement Saturday with the studios who employ them.

Disagreements over working conditions led the members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees to vote to authorize their leaders to call a strike for the first time in the union’s 128-year existence, and a Monday deadline had been set, but it never came to that.

