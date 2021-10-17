Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’re going to have an interesting week shaping up across mid-Michigan.

It will start off with some warm weather and then a sharp drop in temperatures by the end of the week.

Overnight will be rather chilly with temperatures around 40 degrees. There will be plenty of stars as our cloud deck thins out. The week starts with some very pleasant weather.

Look for afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s with lots of sunshine. Even warmer weather is expected both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain will be Thursday.

Behind a cold front, temperatures will dip to below normal readings in the low 50s heading into next weekend. I’ll time out our rain chances this week on ABC12 News.

