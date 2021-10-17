Stretch of beautiful October weather begins today

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Some beautiful October weather is on the way the next few days across Mid-Michigan.

Sunday is starting off with some chilly temperatures outside in the 30s and 40s but with a mostly to partly sunny sky today, temperatures will push into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain on the breezy side coming in from the west/northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. This wind direction coming off of the Great Lakes could lead to some lake effect clouds/rain throughout the day. Most of this should miss us but we can’t rule out a sprinkle or two north of the Saginaw Bay and in the Thumb.

Mostly clear skies tonight will lead to another chilly night with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s so make sure the kids are bundled up tomorrow morning. Monday is expected to be a spectacular day with nothing but sunshine and highs in the 60s. We get a touch warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with some more sunshine.

Our next storm system is set to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, and this will bring some showers to the area. By the end of the week and into next weekend, we will see a big cool down with temperatures struggling to get into the lower 50s by Friday. It is possible that we could be dealing with frost concerns by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.