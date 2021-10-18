Advertisement

2 people shot in Genesee Valley Center mall in critical condition

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The search continues for suspects in Saturday’s double shooting in the Genesee Valley Center mall.

Two victims were listed in critical condition after the incident inside the mall near J.C. Penney around 3 p.m., according to the Flint Township Police Department.

Investigators say a physical altercation broke out inside the mall and escalated into gunfire after multiple people pulled out handguns. Several gunshots were fired between the people involved in the fight.

Two people who were fighting against each other were rushed to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. Other people fled the scene and remained at large Monday morning.

Police say the mall went into a full lockdown after the shooting. Police from several agencies across Genesee County responded to the mall and assisted Flint Township authorities with traffic control and the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

