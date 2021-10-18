American Battery Solutions holds ribbon cutting for new Lake Orion battery manufacturing facility

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer joined American Battery Solutions, a Michigan manufacturer for the ribbon cutting ceremony of their new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Lake Orion.

American Battery Solutions said that they plan to create more than 100 jobs and hope to continue the advancements with Michigan’s leadership in the mobility and electrification space with the new facility.

The investment is said to go hand in hand with the governor’s MI New Economy plan, which hopes to grow the middle class, support small businesses and invest in communities.

“I’m proud that American Battery Solutions is growing in Michigan, and I am laser-focused on collaborating with them and so many other innovators to continue creating thousands of good-paying jobs and building up industries of the future,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer said that through previous investments in the mobility and EV space, Michigan’s work in the private sector at the state-level will continue to advance Michigan’s economy.

“Together, we can write the next era of Michigan’s story, from being the place that put the world on wheels, the arsenal of democracy, the state that built the middle class, the leader in mobility and electrification, to whatever may come next, I am grateful to have partners like ABS as we work together to shape tomorrow,” Whitmer said.

State officials said that American Battery Solutions plans to invest more than $7 million in the new Lake Orion facility within the coming years. This plan brings more than 100 engineering, manufacturing, and administrative jobs to the area.

Currently, American Battery Solutions has 115 employees in Michigan. This new facility in Lake Orion is said to double their workforce by 2023.

“We are delighted to be in Michigan and expanding our operations in the state and see Lake Orion as an ideal location for new capacity to attract the talent we need,” said Chairman and CEO Subhash Dhar. “We are most attracted to Michigan’s open business climate, its education system, a long heritage of innovation and excellence, as well as its deep pool of talent and resources in power/battery engineering and complementary disciplines.”

American Battery Solutions will build lithium-ion battery packs in Lake Orion. This plan is said to deliver solutions for their global customers who are on the cutting edge of mobility and electrification production.

American Battery Solutions said that the company is expected to experience exponential growth in the coming years. They report going from $270,000 in revenue in 2019 to a projected $45 million next year and over $600 million projected by 2026.

