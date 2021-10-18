ATF offers reward after Saginaw house doused with liquid, set ablaze

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to the man who doused a Saginaw house with gasoline and set it on fire.

The fire was reported during the early morning hours of July 5 in the 1100 block of Emily Street. Surveillance video shows a man pouring a flammable liquid on the house and igniting the vapors, which caused an exterior wall of the house to catch fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the exterior wall of the house sustained significant fire damage while the interior sustained smoke damage.

The ATF and Detroit Crime Commission both are offering $2,500 rewards for information leading to the suspect -- a total of $5,000. Anyone with information about the suspected arsonist should call 1-800-44-ARSON or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

