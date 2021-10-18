Advertisement

ATF offers reward after Saginaw house doused with liquid, set ablaze

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information...
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to information about this man, who lit a Saginaw house on fire.(source: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to the man who doused a Saginaw house with gasoline and set it on fire.

The fire was reported during the early morning hours of July 5 in the 1100 block of Emily Street. Surveillance video shows a man pouring a flammable liquid on the house and igniting the vapors, which caused an exterior wall of the house to catch fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the exterior wall of the house sustained significant fire damage while the interior sustained smoke damage.

The ATF and Detroit Crime Commission both are offering $2,500 rewards for information leading to the suspect -- a total of $5,000. Anyone with information about the suspected arsonist should call 1-800-44-ARSON or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Vaccine mandate protest
Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Governor Whitmer Joins American Battery Solutions at New Lake Orion Battery Manufacturing...
American Battery Solutions holds ribbon cutting for new Lake Orion battery manufacturing facility
Alma College
Police chase ends near chapel on Alma College campus
Governor Whitmer Joins American Battery Solutions at New Lake Orion Battery Manufacturing Facility