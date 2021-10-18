Beautiful today!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south will help to keep us clear throughout the day! Hello sunshine! We’ll stay clear tonight too and for most of tomorrow. Tuesday a few clouds roll in as our next system approaches. Underneath a warm front, temps will be above normal tomorrow and Wednesday before we drop back down to end the week.

Today’s highs will be a little above where we should be for this time of year, making it to the low 60s for most locations. The thumb will stay closer to 60 with a WNW wind at 5-10mph.

Clear tonight with lows in the lower 40s, then we’re up around 70 tomorrow and Wednesday!

Expect more cloud cover Wednesday with rain showers developing later in the day/at night. Thursday will feature passing showers with highs in the 60s, and although we’re dry, we’re cooler to end the week.

