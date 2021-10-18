Biden Administration outlines plans for tackling PFAS contamination

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Monday, the Biden administration revealed it’s plan to tackle PFAS contamination.

As many know, Michigan has become the epicenter of what’s known as these forever chemicals that are found in groundwater across parts of the state.

PFAS have been linked to cancer and are known to alter the body’s immune system.

The biggest takeaway from Monday’s announcement is that chemical manufacturers will be required to conduct health and environmental testing of the chemicals they use.

ABC12 News had the chance to speak with the Michigan Chapter of the Sierra Club on Monday, they said that what’s being done is a step in the right direction, but it’s certainly not enough.

”Testing is a good idea of course, but we know that this whole family of chemicals harms human health. We know that there are serious concerns, and we don’t need to do more testing to know that they’re harmful,” said Christy McGillivray.

McGillivray is with the Michigan Chapter of the Sierra Club. She said that more needs to be done to address this ongoing environmental crisis, like banning PFAS altogether.

The chemicals have been known to be found in groundwater, cookware, outdoor gear, food packaging and firefighting foam to name a few.

The old Wurtsmith Air Force Base, among many other sites in Michigan are known to have PFAS contamination.

The Biden Administration announced on Monday the plan to reverse some Trump Era policies, which require chemical manufacturers to test their chemicals.

Also, the EPA is outlining a roadmap that over the next three years will restrict and remediate harmful PFAS plumes.

That includes testing, designating certain PFAS as hazardous substances and actions to broaden cleanup efforts at known PFAS sites.

“We don’t need to understand more to get it off the market. The only way that we really deal with this is to turn off the tap and stop the source of contamination,” said McGillivray.

The Biden administration is set to issue the first round of testing orders by the end of the year.

