Boil water advisory issued for part of Swartz Creek after water main break

Water main along Miller Road broke early Monday and caused a loss of pressure in the system
Boil water advisory
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Part of Swartz Creek was placed under a Boil Water Advisory after a water main break early Monday.

The city says residents and businesses in the Winchester Village, Winchester Woods, Swartz Creek Estates and west of Fairchild Street should boil their water for one minute before consuming. A loss of pressure in the system could allow bacteria to get in.

The precautionary order came after a water main break on Miller Road on Monday morning. City crews repaired the problem and restored pressure in the system by midday on Monday, but they were required to issue the advisory due to the loss of pressure.

All residents and businesses in the affected area should boil water before using it to drink, make ice, brush teeth, wash dishes and prepare food until further notice.

Swartz Creek will take water samples every 24 hours to test for potential bacteria contamination. If two consecutive tests show acceptable bacteria levels in the water, the advisory may be lifted in about 48 hours.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the advisory should call Swartz Creek at 810-635-4464.

