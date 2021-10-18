CMU students not happy after staff shortage, supply chain problems alter dining hours.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University has announced changes to its dining hours after supply chain problems and staffing shortages has made operations more difficult.

In an update sent to students by CMU Dining last week, CMU Dining said it is down 30-40 full time employees compared to normal and at one point this semester was down about 250 student employees. Most of these shortages are coming among kitchen staff.

In the update, CMU’s new contracted food provider, Chartwells Higher Education dining services, said that it is cognizant of the effect nationwide supply chain issues is having on operations. It said that CMU Dining has not run out of food in the dining halls and is working to stay ahead of the supply chain issues.

The supply chain issues and staff shortages has prompted CMU Dining to change its hours and days of operation for residential dining facilities. You can find these changes here.

Some of the changes include closing some dining facilities on the weekend and that is not sitting well with students.

Cassidy Maslowsky, a senior at CMU, said that she was disappointed to see the university take these steps. She said having these altered hours and closures makes it much less convenient for students to use their meal plans.

“We have all paid anywhere from $2,360 to $2,760 for a meal plan that we expect to be convenient and readily available,” she said.

Maslowsky started an online petition demanding that the university reinstate normal dining operations or refund students money. On Monday afternoon, that petition had more than 1700 signatures.

“When I say we paid for a meal plan that is convenient, this does not meet that expectation,” Maslowsky said. “So students who are expecting to be able to go downstairs and have their meal plans in like their availability with their class schedule, they are no longer having that convenience for them.”

With these changes to hours, Maslowsky said she is worried that some students will have a much more difficult time getting access to food on the weekends when their nearest dining hall is closed.

CMU Dining did release this statement to ABC12:

“Similar to what we’re seeing across our own region, state and the rest of the country, CMU Dining is experiencing an employee shortage, which we fully understand affects the level of service that our students deserve. To ensure we can continue to serve our students and offer more variety, we have adjusted the hours of operation in our some of our facilities. While this means some facilities may not be accessible during all regular meal times, students can eat in any residential restaurant on campus and can use the dining app to find open locations, as well as menus, throughout the day. We value the feedback we receive from students and their parents and we are continually reviewing our staffing levels so that we can return to normal levels of operation as soon as possible.”

CMU Dining did offer additional FLEX dollars (money that can be used on campus) to students with meal plans.

Maslowsky said that will not solve any food accessibility issues because most places that accept FLEX dollars are closed when the dining halls are also closed.

“There’s no place on CMU to really use that money,” she said. “So you can’t go to the places they provided for hot food so if you go to the markets, the prices are heavily inflated so that 100 dollars, 175 will last about two weeks when it’s expected to last until the end of the semester.”

CMU Dining and Chartwells has released a detailed list of what they will do address these concerns. Those can be found in the update that was sent last week.

