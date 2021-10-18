Flint City Council candidate forums hope to increase low voter turnout on Nov. 2

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a chance to get to know the candidates running for Flint City Council.

Three organizations are coming together to make sure you know the names on the November ballot. This morning kicked off the first online forum for Wards one and two, and continues numerically through the rest of the week. The hope here is to get more people to make their voices heard.

During November’s Presidential Election, 65% of registered voters cast their ballot for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump, but in the August primaries when Flint voters could say who they want to sit on Flint’s City Council, just 8% showed up.

Problems facing the city of Flint include whether or not your trash is getting picked up or how to spend millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding. Those decisions are made by local government officials, but with an 8% voter turnout in the August primaries for Flint City Council, there’s proof that the majority are not engaged.

“We have as one of our pillars for programming, engaged communities. We feel like it’s really important for people to know what’s happening in their community and to be able to participate. The only way they can really do that is if they’re educated and informed,” Essence Wilson said.

Wilson is the Chief Strategy Officer at Communities First Inc. The Flint nonprofit is collaborating with Flint Beat and League of Women Voters to host a week-long introduction series on Facebook and YouTube with each candidate, including write-in candidates.

”This is solely to make sure that residents of our candidate are informed and have the opportunity to hear from candidates,” Wilson said.

Each weekday, the organizations are asking the same six questions related to the city’s budget, blight, public safety, and other top priorities.

“We hope that there would be an increased voter turnout, an increased interest in city government, and that people would find value in knowing what’s happening in our city,” Wilson said.

Wilson says they post each video at 7:00 a.m., so people have all day to watch them.

The candidate forum continues Tuesday morning with wards three and four, Wednesday will be wards five and six, Thursday will be ward seven, and Friday will be wards eight and nine.

To watch Monday’s candidate forum, click here.

