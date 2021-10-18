Advertisement

Flint City Council discussing how to spend $47 million in stimulus funds

By ABC12 News Staff
Oct. 18, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council is holding a special meeting Monday on how to spend $47 million of American Rescue Plan funds.

Back in February, the city expected to get close to $95 million in federal dollars to be used for COVID-19-related expenses. Council members have been talking about how to allocate $47 million from those funds for months.

So far, city officials have decided to spend $2 million to help rid the city of blight.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. in Flint City Hall.

