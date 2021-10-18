Flint welcomes return of trick-or-treating with precautions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Trick-or-treating will be back in Flint on Halloween night.

The city of Flint has set trick-or-treating hours for 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 this year. Mayor Sheldon Neeley is asking everyone passing our candy or going door-to-door to follow basic COVID-19 precautions to prevent spreading the illness.

He is asking trick-or-treaters to wear a face covering and homeowners to place candy outdoors or use tube to avoid personal contact with kids seeking candy.

“Last year, our children and families were unable to celebrate Halloween with traditional activities. This year we want to celebrate Halloween in a safe way while continuing to use extreme caution,” Neeley said.

He offered the following Halloween safety tips to avoid spreading COVID-19:

Consider outdoor activities and trunk-or-treat events rather than indoor activities like haunted houses.

Celebrate Halloween and trick-or-treat with people in their usual social circle.

Wash and disinfect Halloween costumes before wearing them.

Older kids trick-or-treating without parental supervision should stick to a predetermined map.

Don’t trick-or-treat or pass out candy when ill.

Wash hands or use a hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol frequently.

Maintain 6 feet of social distancing and mark lines for trick-or-treaters to stay separated.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.