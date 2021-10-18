Advertisement

Free food and healthy, too: Small town grows its own veggies

Durand’s edible landscape produces hundreds of pounds of free produce
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURAND, Mich. (AP) - Need a tomato for a sandwich? In Durand, it’s as easy as picking one from a plant growing downtown.

The city offers an “edible landscape” with a variety of free fruits and vegetables. There are 12 edible landscapes with more than 80 plants lining downtown Durand with the help of volunteers.

RELATED: Durand’s downtown planters growing edible produce this summer

The city council recently gave the gardens a vote of confidence by agreeing to spend up to $500 a year.

Program leader Michael Nazarian estimates the edible landscape will produce more than 300 pounds of fruits and vegetables this year.

Nazarian approached Durand officials last spring. He pitched it as a way to invigorate downtown and promote healthy lifestyles.

