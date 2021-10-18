Free food and healthy, too: Small town grows its own veggies

DURAND, Mich. (AP) - Need a tomato for a sandwich? In Durand, it’s as easy as picking one from a plant growing downtown.

The city offers an “edible landscape” with a variety of free fruits and vegetables. There are 12 edible landscapes with more than 80 plants lining downtown Durand with the help of volunteers.

The city council recently gave the gardens a vote of confidence by agreeing to spend up to $500 a year.

Program leader Michael Nazarian estimates the edible landscape will produce more than 300 pounds of fruits and vegetables this year.

Nazarian approached Durand officials last spring. He pitched it as a way to invigorate downtown and promote healthy lifestyles.

