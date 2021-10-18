Genesee Valley Center considering more security after double shooting Saturday

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Valley Center was back to normal operations Monday after a double shooting over the weekend.

Namar Realty Group, which owns the regional mall, called the shooting “an alarming, but isolated incident.” But the company is looking into whether additional security measures are necessary after the incident Saturday afternoon.

The Flint Township Police Department says a physical altercation broke out inside the mall near J.C. Penney around 3 p.m. Saturday. The fight escalated when multiple people pulled out handguns and began firing shots indoors.

Two people involved in the fight were hospitalized in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center on Saturday, but police say one of them was released from the hospital and transferred to the Genesee County Jail on Monday.

The other person who was shot remained in critical condition at the hospital.

Namdar Realty Group says the mall closed after the incident on Saturday. Flint Township police cleared the mall to resume business, so it was open for its normal hours on Monday.

Namdar says its company does not take the double shooting lightly and will “work to identify any need for further security measures to bolster those already in place” based on the outcome of the ongoing police investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Here is the full statement from Namdar Realty Group released on Monday afternoon:

“The safety and security of our merchants, employees, and patrons has always been our number one priority. Unfortunately, an alarming, but isolated, incident did occur in our mall this past weekend. In cooperation with Genesee Valley Mall’s security team, the Flint Township Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. The mall was closed for the duration of the day following the incident, however as there is no present or immediate danger to the public, the Flint Township Police Department cleared the mall to resume business, and the mall is now operating as usual.

“We have received reports that at least two of the individuals involved sustained gunshot wounds, however we do not have further information at this time. We do not take this matter lightly, and we will work to identify any need for further security measures to bolster those already in place, informed by the results of the Police Department’s investigation, and will respond accordingly. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, no further information is available from our end at this time.”

