JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures Monday morning ranged from the upper 30s to lower 40s across Mid-Michigan, which is right where we should be for this time of the year. With bright sunshine for the afternoon, highs moved into the lower 60s. That is a skosh above the average which is now 59-degrees. Fair skies will hold across the area overnight and temperatures will again be seasonably chilly, ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s early Tuesday morning.

We have another couple of very nice days in the offing. Tuesday will again feature bright sunshine. Combine that with a light southwesterly breeze, and temperatures will ultimately surround the 70-degree mark for the afternoon. That’s a solid 30 degrees of warming for the day. With southwesterly winds continuing, lows Wednesday morning will once again hold above average. Bright sunshine Wednesday morning will give way to some clouds for the afternoon as highs again surround 70.

Some showers will make a return to the ABC12 viewing area by Wednesday evening. Occasional showers will likely continue right on through Thursday as a new batch of chilly air moves in overhead. High temperatures will retreat through the 60s Thursday as winds shift in from the north during the afternoon. For Friday and Saturday, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, and perhaps a sprinkle or two, as north-northwesterly winds drop readings through the 50s. On ABC12 News we’ll have a look at just how long that chillier air will stick around. - JR