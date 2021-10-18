Advertisement

Judge ruling prevents the “silencing” of Flint City President

(WJRT)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Monday, Judge Joseph J. Farah ruled on an order that prevents the Flint City Council from “silencing” Council President Kate Fields at Council meetings.

Judge Farah’s orders are said to remain in effect until Oct. 22. After that date, there will be a hearing to determine whether the order will continue.

“I am grateful for Judge Farah’s expeditious consideration of this matter,” said Council President Kate Fields, “and I am hopeful that the Council can set aside differences about meeting procedure and work more cooperatively to accomplish the important tasks expected by the citizens of Flint.”

It was released that Fields filed a lawsuit on Oct. 15, in which she asked the Genesee County Circuit Court to review the Council resolution that silenced her for 30 days.

The resolution was said to have been adopted by a five to four vote and would have kept Fields from presiding and speaking at meetings scheduled for Oct. 18. and Oct. 20.

