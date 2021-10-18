Advertisement

Medical Monday: Reconstructive surgery options for breast cancer patients

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Breast cancer patients usually make good candidates for reconstructive surgery and they have options available.

Dr. Ihab Saab with Hurley Medical Center shared some facts about breast cancer reconstruction and talked more about those who would be eligible to get it.

On Breast Cancer Reconstruction Day, he discussed how surgery can help alleviate pain from radiation, when the operations should be done and what barriers women often face to breast reconstruction.

