MI Independent Redistricting Commission to begin series of public input hearings on drawing congressional maps

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Resident input wanted, the state’s independent redistricting commission, this week, will begin a series of five public hearings across the state.

It’s the communities chance to have a say in how the state’s congressional and state legislative maps are drawn.

Michigan will loose one congressional seat following a decline in population in the 2020 census data.

It is known that the commission has drafted 10 different maps, but how much public comment could change or alter those maps?

Remember, this entire process is completely 100% transparent.

Each of the commissioners listens to the public comments, reads the comments, applies them and discusses them, so yes, those maps can change.

It’s important to remember that not everyone will be happy with the end result.

Michigan’s congressional and state districts maps are in the process of getting a major makeover.

The loss of one congressional seat because of a decline in state population means the state’s district lines will look different come 2023.

Residents will have a say in how much different it will look. At each of the upcoming public hearings, aside from speaking directly to the commission, voters will have the opportunity to use what’s called a public portal station.

“It’s going to give individuals the ability to come into a public hearing and if they choose to do so, they can actually pull up the maps on those portals and actually submit their comments by typing them in on the portal,” said commissioner Rebecca Szetela.

There are some differences between the drafted maps and all of them are certainly different from the way the current maps are drawn.

This means there’s some overlap in who is representing some of the districts. Under the Michigan constitution, public input is required in the redistricting process after proposal two passed in 2018.

“We’re excited to have that comment. Commissioners look forward to hearing from people about their communities of interest and about what’s important to them and what impacts them as they elect people to represent them,” said Suann Hammersmith, Executive Director of Independence Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Those public input hearings will be held in Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Gaylord, and Flint.

The hearing in Flint will be held next Tuesday at the Dort Financial Center. It will begin at noon and run from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For those who can’t make it to any of the public hearings, they can still draw their own map and submit comments to the commission online.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.