Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan business groups are urging President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19.

They say Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter if it is enacted.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and six local chambers raised a host of concerns and questions over the pending federal mandate Monday. It will apply to all employers with at least 100 employees.

Business officials cite the cost and the logistical challenge of checking workers’ vaccination status and test results at a time staffing is limited.

Biden has directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.

The mandate would cover 80 million employees — nearly two-thirds of the private sector workforce. Employers that don’t comply could face penalties of up to $13,600 per violation.

OSHA writes rules designed to protect workers from dangers such as toxic chemicals, rickety scaffolding and cave-ins at construction sites.

OSHA will use its power under a 1970 law to issue an expedited rule -- called an “emergency temporary standard” or ETS -- and bypass its own cumbersome rulemaking process. To fast-track the rule, OSHA must show that it is acting to protect workers from a “grave danger.”

