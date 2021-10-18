Michigan lawmaker proposing strict abortion rules

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan lawmaker is planning to unveil legislation Tuesday that would place new restrictions on abortion.

Republican State Rep. Steve Carra of Three Rivers wants to prohibit abortion after a baby’s heartbeat is detected in the womb. He announced an event on the Michigan Capitol steps at 9 a.m. with several pro-life groups to discuss new bills.

Carra said the plan is aimed at protecting the lives of unborn children in Michigan and defending human life.

He pointed out the U.S. Supreme Court is planning to review a Mississippi law that would restrict abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. The Biden administration also is asking the court to overturn a Texas law that bans most abortions.

Carra believes the Supreme Court may consider overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision of 1973, which rendered state laws banning most abortions unenforceable.

Michigan has a law on the books from 1931 banning abortions. That law has not been enforced since the Roe vs. Wade decision was released.

Democrats and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have called for throwing out the 1931 law, but their efforts have been blocked by Republicans who control the Legislature.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.