Advertisement

Michigan lawmaker proposing strict abortion rules

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan lawmaker is planning to unveil legislation Tuesday that would place new restrictions on abortion.

Republican State Rep. Steve Carra of Three Rivers wants to prohibit abortion after a baby’s heartbeat is detected in the womb. He announced an event on the Michigan Capitol steps at 9 a.m. with several pro-life groups to discuss new bills.

Carra said the plan is aimed at protecting the lives of unborn children in Michigan and defending human life.

He pointed out the U.S. Supreme Court is planning to review a Mississippi law that would restrict abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. The Biden administration also is asking the court to overturn a Texas law that bans most abortions.

Carra believes the Supreme Court may consider overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision of 1973, which rendered state laws banning most abortions unenforceable.

Michigan has a law on the books from 1931 banning abortions. That law has not been enforced since the Roe vs. Wade decision was released.

Democrats and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have called for throwing out the 1931 law, but their efforts have been blocked by Republicans who control the Legislature.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Staff shortages, supply chain problems impacting CMU dining
Staff shortages, supply chain problems impacting CMU dining
Trick-or-treating
Flint welcomes return of trick-or-treating with precautions
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory issued for part of Swartz Creek after water main break
CMU students not happy after staff shortage, supply chain problems alter dining hours.
CMU students not happy after staff shortage, supply chain problems alter dining hours