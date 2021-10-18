Michigan utility worker electrocuted after contact with live cable

BRIGHTON, Mich. - A utility worker has died after being electrocuted near Brighton in Livingston County.

Michigan State Police said the 41-year-old DTE Energy employee from South Lyon was working on live wires in the ground about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detroit-based DTE Energy said in a release that the field employee was working to restore power to the utility’s customers in Brighton “when he came into contact with an energized cable and sustained fatal injuries.”

The employee’s name and further details about the incident were not immediately released.

The worker is the second DTE employee killed this year after touching live power lines while restoring power.

A worker died in Detroit last June after coming in contact with live wires and being electrocuted while restoring power after thunderstorms. The 40-year-old worker was standing on a ladder on the city’s west side when the lines fell.

