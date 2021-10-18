One person shot at Genesee Valley Center is in jail, other remains critical

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of two people shot at the Genesee Valley Center mall on Saturday is in police custody.

Flint Township police say two people were shot near J.C. Penney inside the mall around 3 p.m. and both sustained critical injuries. One of them was released from the hospital Monday and taken to the Genesee County Jail.

Investigators haven’t announced any criminal charges against the shooting suspect. The search continued for other suspects in Saturday’s double shooting. Flint Township police plan to talk with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office about possible charges.

Police say a physical altercation broke out inside the mall and escalated into gunfire after multiple people pulled out handguns. Several gunshots were fired between the people involved in the fight, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

Two people who were fighting against each other were rushed to an area hospital, where they initially were listed in critical condition. Other people fled the scene and remained at large Monday morning.

Police say the mall went into a full lockdown after the shooting. Police from several agencies across Genesee County responded to the mall and assisted Flint Township authorities with traffic control and the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

