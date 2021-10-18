Advertisement

Police chase ends near chapel on Alma College campus

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - An area near the Alma College campus and City Hall were closed Monday afternoon after a police chase.

Alma College issued a statement saying a police incident around noon resulted in a pursuit along Superior Street, which ended in front of the campus near the chapel. The college says police arrested a suspect, who has no connection to the campus.

Gratiot County 911 says Superior Street was closed between Harvard and Wright streets while the investigation continued. Alma City Hall, which is located near the college, also closed for the day after the incident.

Alma College says the situation has been contained and there was no further threat to the community.

