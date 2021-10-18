Ramps reopen along I-69 as MDOT nears midway point of $100 million project

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Accessing I-69 in Flint will be easier after the traffic pattern shifted in the construction zone between Dort Highway and Fenton Road.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened several ramps over the weekend:

Northbound and southbound Dort Highway to westbound I-69.

8th Street to westbound I-69.

Northbound I-475 to westbound I-69.

MDOT moved westbound traffic on I-69 back to the new westbound lanes over the weekend. Only two lanes are open in the construction zone, however, while contractors complete some work in the median.

MDOT is near the midway point of a $100 million project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 in both directions between Dort Highway and Fenton Road over two years.

Construction started last spring by rebuilding the westbound lanes, along with repaving ramps at the I-475 interchange and working on 20 bridges in the area.

The project will continue in 2022 with rebuilding the eastbound lanes of I-69, which will require all traffic to move over to the westbound lanes for much of the year. MDOT hopes to complete the entire project by November 2022.

This is the final segment of I-69 in Genesee County to be rebuilt over the past decade.

