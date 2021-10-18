Saginaw firefighter adopts kitten he rescued from underground pipes
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw firefighter is putting out more than just fires.
People in the community are singing his praises and calling him a hero. Last week, Brandon Mulvaney crawled down into a 7-foot deep pipe and more than 10 feet through another pipe to rescue a kitten at 1 a.m.
He talked about the brave rescue and how his later adopted the kitten from Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.
