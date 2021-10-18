Advertisement

Saginaw firefighter adopts kitten he rescued from underground pipes

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw firefighter is putting out more than just fires.

People in the community are singing his praises and calling him a hero. Last week, Brandon Mulvaney crawled down into a 7-foot deep pipe and more than 10 feet through another pipe to rescue a kitten at 1 a.m.

He talked about the brave rescue and how his later adopted the kitten from Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Edith Campbell, the founder of Pets in Peril, penned a book entitled, "A Thousand Tails."
Mid-Michigan woman dedicates her time to rescuing animals
Good Morning Mid-Michigan sent beautiful photos for Oct. 18, 2021.
Michigan Moments: See photos that viewers sent on Oct. 18, 2021
FILE
Mid-Michigan couple whose 4-year-old son drowned donates sonar device to police
The Salvation Army is looking to hire bell ringers for the holiday season (Source: WALB)
The Salvation Army is looking to hire bell ringers for the holiday season