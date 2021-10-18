Supply shortages plague Flint grocery store, many others

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan grocery stores and their customers are feeling the strain of a nationwide supply chain shortage.

Experts say shortages are due to record-level congestion at the Port of Los Angeles that has spread to other parts of the country, including Mid-Michigan.

Sam Hana walked around the Royal Fresh Marketplace in Flint on Sunday, noticing some of the shelves are empty and have been that way for awhile.

“A lot of Capri Sun, Kool-Aid, stuff like that. Nobody has anything,” said Hana, who owns the store. “Gatorade, you can’t get none. All the drink stuff. Water, sometimes we can’t even get water.”

He is not the only grocer struggling to meet the needs of his customers right now.

“Sometimes I have a customer they ask me for stuff, I have to go to Meijer to get the stuff and even at Meijer they don’t have it,” Hana said.

The supply chain is simply not moving very fast -- or in some places not at all. Experts say the issues are linked to the COVID-19 pandemic with some manufacturers still not operating at the levels they were before it started.

Consumers and their spending habits aren’t helping either.

“Demand is of the charts. Retail sales are through the roof -- and if you think about it, those images of ships waiting to anchor on the West Coast, everyone of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying because the demand is up because income is up,” Hana said.

With the holidays just around the corner, he is concerned things are going to get worse.

“It’s going to be very hard to get any Thanksgiving turkeys, a lot of the holiday items,” Hana said. “A lot of stuff that’s missing, people are going to get really frustrated.”

Experts say consumers should start their holiday shopping early if they hope to get what they want.

