Advertisement

Supply shortages plague Flint grocery store, many others

Experts blame congestion at the Port of Los Angeles and COVID-19 for disrupting the supply chain
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan grocery stores and their customers are feeling the strain of a nationwide supply chain shortage.

Experts say shortages are due to record-level congestion at the Port of Los Angeles that has spread to other parts of the country, including Mid-Michigan.

Sam Hana walked around the Royal Fresh Marketplace in Flint on Sunday, noticing some of the shelves are empty and have been that way for awhile.

“A lot of Capri Sun, Kool-Aid, stuff like that. Nobody has anything,” said Hana, who owns the store. “Gatorade, you can’t get none. All the drink stuff. Water, sometimes we can’t even get water.”

He is not the only grocer struggling to meet the needs of his customers right now.

“Sometimes I have a customer they ask me for stuff, I have to go to Meijer to get the stuff and even at Meijer they don’t have it,” Hana said.

The supply chain is simply not moving very fast -- or in some places not at all. Experts say the issues are linked to the COVID-19 pandemic with some manufacturers still not operating at the levels they were before it started.

Consumers and their spending habits aren’t helping either.

“Demand is of the charts. Retail sales are through the roof -- and if you think about it, those images of ships waiting to anchor on the West Coast, everyone of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying because the demand is up because income is up,” Hana said.

With the holidays just around the corner, he is concerned things are going to get worse.

“It’s going to be very hard to get any Thanksgiving turkeys, a lot of the holiday items,” Hana said. “A lot of stuff that’s missing, people are going to get really frustrated.”

Experts say consumers should start their holiday shopping early if they hope to get what they want.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Flint City Hall
Flint City Council discussing how to spend $47 million in stimulus funds
The Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township
2 people shot in Genesee Valley Center mall in critical condition
Flint City Hall
Flint City Council meeting to discuss stimulus fund spending
Supply chain problems are leading to empty shelves at grocery stores.
Flint grocery store affected by supply chain shortage