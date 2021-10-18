Three days after fire, Saginaw County investigators still looking for victim’s car

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Suspicious.

That is still how investigators are looking at the death of a Saginaw County man late last week.

The man’s body was found in a house fire three days ago and the man’s car is still missing.

Investigators don’t want to say too much until an autopsy is done, which is scheduled for tomorrow.

But since that was the second incident that has happened in this rural part of Saginaw County in four days, one on Monday, the other on Friday, neighbors are a bit concerned.

Birch Run Township has a population of about 5,700 people, and most likely everyone has heard about the two incidents that brought police here last week.

The latest, a house fire Friday in the 11000 block of South Block Road.

The body of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt was found in his bed in the home. A cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy tomorrow. We’ve learned Engelhardt needed a wheelchair to get around.

What is missing from the property has investigators concerned. They continue to search for Engelhardt’s car, a 1998 dark-colored Cadillac DeVille. Three days after the fire, the car has not been found.

We’ve learned that some personal items, including a dog, were found secured outside of the home in a broken down van, adding to the intrigue as to what exactly happened.

The fire happened just four days after an 87-year-old woman was attacked in her home on Canada Road last Monday. She continues to recover from her injuries. Her car was stolen, but was found the next morning in Saginaw. The Michigan State Police continues to investigate that crime.

The distance between the two homes is approximately 2.2 miles, but at this point investigators do not believe the two incidents are related.

Still, neighbors we spoke to today say they were shocked after the brutal attack on the elderly woman, and as one person told me, dumbfounded that another violent incident has happened in less than a week.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking if you have seen that car to give to call them at 989-790-5448.

