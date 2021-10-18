Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest in Clare County

(WJRT)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post released information involving a traffic stop that lead to a methamphetamine arrest.

Officials said that on Sunday, troopers performed a routine traffic stop near Athey Avenue and Townline Lake Road, Clare County, in Hamilton Township.

It was discovered during the traffic stop that the driver, a 38-year-old Harrison man, was in possession of what they suspected tp be methamphetamine.

It was also identified that the man was out on bond in Clare County.

The driver was then arrested and taken to Clare County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and violation of bond.

Police said that he is currently awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

MDOT is rebuilding I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway in Flint.
Ramps reopen along I-69 as MDOT nears midway point of $100 million project
Whitmer, Gilchrist honor lifetime of distinguished service from Colin Powell
The Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township
One person shot at Genesee Valley Center is in jail, other remains critical
Dr. Ihab Saab from Hurley Medical Center
Medical Monday: Reconstructive surgery options for breast cancer patients