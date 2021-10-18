Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post released information involving a traffic stop that lead to a methamphetamine arrest.

Officials said that on Sunday, troopers performed a routine traffic stop near Athey Avenue and Townline Lake Road, Clare County, in Hamilton Township.

It was discovered during the traffic stop that the driver, a 38-year-old Harrison man, was in possession of what they suspected tp be methamphetamine.

It was also identified that the man was out on bond in Clare County.

The driver was then arrested and taken to Clare County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and violation of bond.

Police said that he is currently awaiting arraignment.

