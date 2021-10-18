Advertisement

Whitmer, Gilchrist honor lifetime of distinguished service from Colin Powell

Former secretary of state and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff died Monday morning from COVID-19
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s top elected officials are fondly remembering the lifetime of public service from Colin Powell, who died Monday morning from COVID-19 complications.

Powell was the U.S. secretary of state under President George W. Bush. Before that, Powell served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as national security adviser and was a retired U.S. Army general.

RELATED: Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer noted that Powell’s military career started with deployment during the Vietnam War before he moved on to national security and diplomacy roles under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

“Secretary Powell embodied values we all strive to live by: fidelity, independence, and humility,” Whitmer said. “My thoughts are with his family and all those who looked up to him as a soldier, a leader and an American.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II recalled Powell’s “lifetime of distinguished service” as the first Black secretary of state and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

“For so many, he was a symbol of the heights to which anyone can rise in America,” Gilchrist said. “In the example of his leadership and devotion to public service, he will continue to inspire future generations.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

The Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township
One person shot at Genesee Valley Center is in jail, other remains critical
Dr. Ihab Saab from Hurley Medical Center
Medical Monday: Reconstructive surgery options for breast cancer patients
Power lines
Michigan utility worker electrocuted after contact with live cable
Edith Campbell, the founder of Pets in Peril, penned a book entitled, "A Thousand Tails."
Mid-Michigan woman dedicates her time to rescuing animals