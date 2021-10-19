Alma man faces 18 charges for opening fire on police department

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - We are learning new details tonight about the man who is accused of shooting up a mid-Michigan police department.

It was around noon yesterday when a man got out of his car and started firing gunshots at the Alma Police Department building.

No officers were hit, while the man was treated and released for a gunshot wound.

Three years ago, Alma police officers shot 28-year-old Tyler Moreno, who had pointed a crossbow at the officers.

Investigators say it was Moreno who was doing the shooting yesterday.

“Shots fired outside of the PD,” a Gratiot County dispatcher can be heard saying on 9-1-1 tapes.

The man shooting at the Alma Police Department was captured in a photograph by a person who was in the area. A police officer walking out of the building at the time returned fire. The man got into his car and drove off, continuing to fire at officers who started to chase him.

“He just shot my truck,” an emergency responder could be heard saying on the 9-1-1 tapes.

The man drove down Superior Street through Alma.

“He is waving a gun around inside the car,” said one of the officers following.

The chase ended near Alma College, where the man surrendered to police. He had a minor gunshot wound. There were no other injuries.

“For a town our size, and being that it was directed at our City Hall and our police department is very unnerving,” says interim City Manager Aeric Ripley.

He says repairs to the building and equipment have started.

“We have many bullet holes around the police entrance,” says Ripley.

A fire truck was hit by the gunfire as well.

Police say Moreno is the man who opened fire on the police department.

In 2018, Alma police shot Moreno in the shoulder when he pointed a crossbow at the officers during a domestic violence complaint.

Michigan Department of Corrections records indicate Moreno got probation and was discharged last year.

In August of this year, court records show Moreno was arrested again, charged with assaulting someone with his vehicle. He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Moreno was due back in court Monday morning on that case.

“We are getting information that there was a court hearing scheduled,” says Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michelle Robinson.

She says its not clear how many gunshots were fired at the police department or how Moreno obtained the gun.

“We are very thankful that no one was seriously injured, it could have been a lot worse,” says Robinson.

Moreno was arraigned late this afternoon and is now being held on no bond.

He faces 18 charges in all.

Those include three counts of assault with intent to murder three police officers.

He also faces another three counts of assault with intent to do less than murder.

A host of felony firearms charges, firing a weapon in or at a building and discharging a gun from a vehicle.

