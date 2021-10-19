Autopsy of Saginaw man who died in house fire ruled as homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The death of a man whose body was found in his burnt out home has been ruled a homicide.

Police identified 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt’s body was discovered in his bed after the fire was put out on Friday.

Tuesday’s autopsy determined his death was a homicide. The sheriff’s office confirms an accelerant of some type was used.

The man’s car was missing from his property on Block Road in Birch Run Township and investigators are still looking for it.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s department.

