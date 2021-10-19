Advertisement

Autopsy of Saginaw man who died in house fire ruled as homicide

House fire in Birch Run leads to a missing 1998 Cadillac DeVille belonging to Mr. Englehardt
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The death of a man whose body was found in his burnt out home has been ruled a homicide.

Police identified 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt’s body was discovered in his bed after the fire was put out on Friday.

Tuesday’s autopsy determined his death was a homicide. The sheriff’s office confirms an accelerant of some type was used.

The man’s car was missing from his property on Block Road in Birch Run Township and investigators are still looking for it.

ATF offers reward after Saginaw house doused with liquid, set ablaze

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s department.

Congressman Kildee announces three grants aimed to reduce crime and support law enforcement
Memorial Healthcare new Institute for Neurosciences building to open early 2022
Flint mapping out how to spending COVID federal relief fund
Flint getting closer to finalizing plan to spend COVID-19 relief money