Civil rights complaint filed against Central Michigan University after cutting men’s track and field program

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The fight continues to bring back the Men’s Track and Field program at Central Michigan University.

In May of 2020, the school replaced the program with golf citing budget cuts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, CMU faces a civil rights complaint in Federal Court.

This movement generating a lot of support like from Reinstate, a committee to bring back the program. Last year, they had about 1,500 signatures and after not getting much headway from the university, they’re on board to take this to the next level with a federal civil right complaint.

”We’re hoping that they can see that first of all, we’re not going away, right? We’re here for the long run. We expect a long fight to make this happen, but I think it’s really making sure that the impact is felt and is taken seriously,” Christoffer Heggelund said.

Heggelund is a founding member of Reinstate CMU Men’s Track & Field Committee.

Reinstate said that they’re aware that Russell Dinkins filed the complaint. He’s a track and field athlete but also a racial justice movement leader and consultant and advocate for higher education, who’s successfully challenged and reinstated track and field programs at places like Brown, University of Minnesota, and Clemson.

He said that the diversity opportunities offered from track far outpace the opportunities offered from golf.

One of those athletes who took advantage of track and field at CMU was Kevin Mays, who was a thrower, and when looks up at his banner in the rafters now, he really feels for those student athletes getting stripped of those opportunities now.

”It just kind of ostracizes certain athletes and for the university to bring in a golf program even before we look at the race factor just the number of athletes who can compete on a golf team is much much less and then you look at who has the opportunity to compete in that sport and you see the distance and comparison,” Mays said.

ABC12 reached out to Central Michigan University and their Athletics Department for comment. They responded, saying CMU has not received the complaint nor has been notified of a complaint by the Office for Civil Rights.

