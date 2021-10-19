Advertisement

Congressman Kildee announces three grants aimed to reduce crime and support law enforcement

Federal grants are coming to Bay, Genesee and Saginaw Counties, aimed to reduce crime and promote public safety
(WJRT)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced three federal grants to help reduce crime, support law enforcement and promote public safety in mid-Michigan on Tuesday.

The three grants total over $250,00 in federal funding and include:

  • $182,461 to Flint Township for police operations;
  • $62,895 to Saginaw County and City of Saginaw to purchase new patrol vehicles;
  • $20,956 to Bay County to purchase an underwater drone camera to help water recovery operations by the Sheriff’s dive team.

“I am proud to announce these important federal grants to help reduce crime and make neighborhoods safer,” said Congressman Kildee. “Law enforcement officers and first responders have been on the frontline of this pandemic, and they deserve our support. By improving public safety, we can make our communities and neighborhoods stronger.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September