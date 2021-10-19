Congressman Kildee announces three grants aimed to reduce crime and support law enforcement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced three federal grants to help reduce crime, support law enforcement and promote public safety in mid-Michigan on Tuesday.

The three grants total over $250,00 in federal funding and include:

$182,461 to Flint Township for police operations;

$62,895 to Saginaw County and City of Saginaw to purchase new patrol vehicles;

$20,956 to Bay County to purchase an underwater drone camera to help water recovery operations by the Sheriff’s dive team.

“I am proud to announce these important federal grants to help reduce crime and make neighborhoods safer,” said Congressman Kildee. “Law enforcement officers and first responders have been on the frontline of this pandemic, and they deserve our support. By improving public safety, we can make our communities and neighborhoods stronger.”

