Explosion damages vehicle parked outside Bay City residence

Resident heard a blast between 5 and 6 a.m, but didn’t find the damage until hours later
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.(WILX/Alyssa Plotts)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Federal agents have joined the investigation into a vehicle explosion outside a Bay City residence early Tuesday.

The resident in the 300 block of South Kiesel Street heard the blast sometime between 5 and 6 a.m., but did not go outside to see what happened. The resident discovered the damage when they went outside to leave for work around 8:30 a.m.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says the explosion apparently originated inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported and the vehicle did not catch fire.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation into what caused the explosion.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-894-0161 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

