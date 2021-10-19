Advertisement

First Michigan pet tests positive for COVID-19

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan coronavirus graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A house cat from Ingham County is the first pet in Michigan with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says numerous pets have tested positive for the illness around the country, but the domestic shorthair cat is the first confirmed in the state.

The cat’s owners tested positive for COVID-19 a week before the cat got ill. The cat developed sneezing, but animal officials say it since has recovered.

“Given the other reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 being found in pets throughout the world, this detection is not unexpected,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “The cases in animals generally have involved direct contact with an owner or caretaker who was ill or tested positive for COVID-19.”

COVID-19 symptoms in pets also can include fever, cough, nasal discharge, eye discharge, vomiting and diarrhea. Pet owners who suspect an illness should contact a veterinarian, who can ask the state to approve an animal COVID-19 test.

The U.S. has seen 257 confirmed COVID-19 illnesses in animals as of Monday, including 99 cats. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there is no evidence showing animals are passing the illness to humans in significant numbers.

“COVID-19 mainly spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, and talking,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Protecting pets begins by taking precautions to protect yourself by getting one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises pet owners to keep their animals away from people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 illnesses. Someone who isn’t sick should care for pets as much as possible.

Anyone who is ill and needs to care for their pets should wear a face covering and wash their hands frequently.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

CDC predicts severe flu season as COVID-19 cases decline
Michigan sets goal of administering 4 million flu shots this fall
COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death for police officers since the pandemic began...
As police push back on vaccine mandates, some cities face staffing shortages
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a decrease in the daily average of COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Nurse shares concerns over vaccine mandate
Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider COVID-19 vaccine mandate