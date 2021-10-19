Flint community wants to invest in children by spending COVID-19 dollars on blight elimination

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council is mapping out how to spend millions of dollars from COVID-19 federal relief funding.

One of the big concerns for city residents is tackling blight in all areas of Flint. One woman says investing in blight is investing in the health and safety of Flint’s children.

For example, some of the older abandoned buildings have asbestos, which can be really dangerous for children breathing it in and causing mesothelioma. By knocking them down instead, the city could use the empty space to build something useful for the children.

Brenda Wilson lives right next to an abandoned church on Clio Road in Flint. There, the roof is caving in, the beams are falling, and it’s creating a problem with rats.

“They’re trying to barrel inside my house. They’re trying to crawl in my vehicles,” Wilson said.

She’s not only thinking about blight; she’s thinking about the health and safety of her grandchildren and other children in the community.

“A lot of these abandoned buildings have asbestos in them. That’s a hazard to our children. These beams falling and these boards falling is a hazard to our children,” Wilson said.

Wilson says with the city already receiving half of its American Rescue Plan Act Funding, $47 million.

“Start tearing these buildings down. Start taking care of these open fields. Start cutting these trees down. Make our city look like it used to,” Wilson said.

Wilson wants to see the city’s first investment to be cleaning up blight, which she says could help solve other problems threatening the community like dealing with more than fifty homicides in 2021.

“I think it would cut down crime. I think it would make people appreciate where we live,” Wilson said.

In doing so, the city could also do something productive that will keep her grandchildren and others in the community out of harm’s way.

“Take these open spaces. Build something for these kids to have something to do. Maybe there wouldn’t be so many drugs. Maybe there wouldn’t be so many crimes if you give these children something to do,” Wilson said.

ABC12 reached out to the city regarding the abandoned church. A city spokesperson said the property is privately owned, so the owner is responsible. She added that the Blight Department cleaned up on the property on June 11, 2021.

As for the millions in federal funding, city officials are continuing to have the conversation.

