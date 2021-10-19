Gov. Whitmer to expand maternal and post-partum healthcare for prisoners

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Corrections announced a new policy on Tuesday that will guarantee medical resources and support to pregnant and post-partum prisoners and newborns.

The order builds upon the existing Michigan Department of Corrections practices which include the limitation of restraints on pregnant and post-partum prisoners.

That, alongside the provision of Medication Assisted Treatment, will increase the use of birth plans and allow prisoners to have additional time with their newborns immediately after birth.

“Every pregnant Michigander deserves access to a safe birth, critical maternal healthcare, and essential post-partum supports,” said Whitmer.

Deb Landis Lewis, MD, FACOG, is an OBGYN that has delivered babies of incarcerated women. She said that the steps taken are encouraging to see that Michigan is assuring humane care for all individuals who give birth.

“Quite simply, this directive is a necessary step toward enacting what we have long known is evidence-based best medical practice,” said Lewis.

The new policy includes several initiatives that plan to improve the health outcomes for pregnant and post-partum prisoners and their newborns.

This includes:

Birth Plan & Doula: every pregnant prisoner will have the opportunity to develop a birth plan in consultation with health care staff and can work with a doula. Birth plans will respect the autonomy of the prisoner and empower them to make their own healthcare decisions.

Support Person: the policy formalizes a practice that has been in place the last few years to ensure every pregnant prisoner has the opportunity to designate a support person that may be present at the hospital and support the prisoner and baby.

Limits on Restraints: pregnant prisoners will only be restrained up to an hour maximum and only if the safety of other inmates, staff, or the public is at risk. Consistent with current practice, prisoners may not be restrained during labor.

Visitation: visitation between post-partum prisoners and their newborns will only restricted in extreme circumstances and post-partum prisoners are allowed to breastfeed their newborns during visits.

Medication: maintains the current practice of ensuring prisoners have access to peri-natal and post-partum vitamins as determined by their birth plan and can participate in Medication Assisted Treatment if appropriate based on substance use disorder history.

Training: MDOC will develop new training for staff and ensure appropriate staff are trained annually in managing pregnant and post-partum prisoners.

“Our actions today will improve health outcomes for moms and babies and make our corrections system more just, said Whitmer.

