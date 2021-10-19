Advertisement

Jared the Job Whisperer reviews the September national jobs report

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The September jobs report showed that the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than were expected.

With the October jobs report just around the corner, Tru Staffing Partners founder and CEO Jared Coseglia offered advice on what to expect for the rest of this year.

The September jobs report showed leisure and hospitality industries taking a hit. The report also hinted at more women dropping out of the workforce, totaling 300,000 in September.

