JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

After a seasonably chilly start to our Tuesday, the day turned out to be drop-dead gorgeous. Bright sunshine and light southwesterly winds combined to push temperatures into the lower 70s in many spots across Mid-Michigan. That light southwesterly wind will continue to blow for another 24 hours or so, so temperatures will hold at above-average levels. With mostly fair skies expected overnight, lows early Wednesday morning will be in the upper 40s for the most part. That’s about ten degrees above the average.

Wednesday is going to be another dandy of a day, and it will likely be the warmest day we will have for quite a while. Bright sunshine in the morning will give way to a gradual increase in our cloud cover through the afternoon. With a southwesterly breeze holding once again, high temperatures for the day will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s. By late afternoon, some showers will be working into the ABC12 viewing areas from the west. The pattern will overspread much of lower Michigan Wednesday night.

Periods of rain look to be a good bet for Thursday. Early in the day, a southerly wind will push temperatures up to around the 60-degree mark. By the end of the day, winds will be turning in from the northwest, opening the door for a big batch of much cooler air. Some sunshine will return for Friday, but highs will struggle to move out of the lower 50s. With the cool air moving in across the lakes, spotty showers are showers are expected for the weekend, as high temperatures remain in the lower 50s. Our “normal” high now is 59-degrees. On ABC12 New we will let you know how long that chilly air will be hanging around. - JR