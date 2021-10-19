Advertisement

Legislature approves bill allowing Michigan townships to change names

Flint Township attempted a name change to Carman Hills Township in 2017, but the effort died
Flint Township
Flint Township(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Townships across Michigan would be allowed to change their names under a bill that passed the Michigan Legislature on Tuesday.

Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison sponsored House Bill 4637, which lays out a process for townships to take on a new name with approval from voters. Michigan law already allows cities and villages to change their names as part of a charter amendment.

“There is absolutely no reason for the state to prevent a township from changing its name if a majority of the voters in the community approve,” Martin said. “Cities and villages throughout our state have this option. It’s only fair to give townships the same local control.”

He said the bill received unanimous support in the State Senate on Tuesday after passing the House with an overwhelming majority in July. The bill now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.

Martin pointed out that some townships with duplicate names may consider a new name. The Michigan Townships Association says 28% of townships across the state share names.

Flint Township considered changing its name to Carman Hills Township in 2017, but the process never got far due to the roadblock in Michigan’s laws. Previous measures to allow township name changes died in the Legislature in 2018.

Townships that want a new name would have to place a measure for a vote of all residents in an August primary or November general election. A two-thirds majority would have to approve the new name for it become official.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Work set to begin on stabilizing Sanford Dam 17 months after disaster
Work to stabilize Sanford dam to begin soon
Pictured is the Sanford Dam, which failed after heavy rainfall led to the Edenville Dam failing...
Work set to begin on stabilizing Sanford Dam 17 months after disaster
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.
Explosion damages vehicle parked outside Bay City residence
The Michigan Capitol in Lansing
Michigan Senate approves accounts for private school tuition