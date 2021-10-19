Legislature approves bill allowing Michigan townships to change names

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Townships across Michigan would be allowed to change their names under a bill that passed the Michigan Legislature on Tuesday.

Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison sponsored House Bill 4637, which lays out a process for townships to take on a new name with approval from voters. Michigan law already allows cities and villages to change their names as part of a charter amendment.

“There is absolutely no reason for the state to prevent a township from changing its name if a majority of the voters in the community approve,” Martin said. “Cities and villages throughout our state have this option. It’s only fair to give townships the same local control.”

He said the bill received unanimous support in the State Senate on Tuesday after passing the House with an overwhelming majority in July. The bill now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.

Martin pointed out that some townships with duplicate names may consider a new name. The Michigan Townships Association says 28% of townships across the state share names.

Flint Township considered changing its name to Carman Hills Township in 2017, but the process never got far due to the roadblock in Michigan’s laws. Previous measures to allow township name changes died in the Legislature in 2018.

Townships that want a new name would have to place a measure for a vote of all residents in an August primary or November general election. A two-thirds majority would have to approve the new name for it become official.

