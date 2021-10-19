Memorial Healthcare new Institute for Neurosciences building to open early 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - In the home stretch, after two years of construction, Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is set to open its new institute for Neurosciences in a matter of months.

The facility will house the hospital’s neurology, orthopedic and rehabilitation departments and also serve as a community wellness center.

Most people think a medical facility is just that, a bunch of offices, a lobby area, maybe a café. Nothing special, right?

After doing a hardhat tour of the building today, ABC12 news can confirm that this facility will be a far cry from that.

Metal framing, seemingly miles of wires, concrete beams, copper pipes and lots of manual labor. Looking at the bare bones, the skeleton, of what will soon be Memorial Healthcare’s new Institute for Neurosciences building.

“I think it’s going to be very exciting for the community, very exciting for the patients who are coming here. It really encompasses everything in one location, one center,” said executive director, Danielle Schmidt.

Schmidt is the executive director of the new $40 million 115,000 square foot facility.

For neurology, orthopedic and rehab patients, this will be a one stop shop for all medical needs.

That means appointments, labs, tests, results, medications, even a diagnosis all happening in one day.

“Patients. Their frustrations. They have to be the center of your thought. Your typical patient goes to 8-10 different locations to get something done before they can actually get a diagnosis,” said Schmidt.

Under the same roof, the building will serve as a community wellness center. That means things like a lap pool, sauna, free weights, running track, even child care services.

Charlie Thompson is the director of facilities for Memorial Healthcare.

He has overseen the project since ground was broken Fall 2019

“Not only is the building gorgeous, It’s exciting and something new for us in this town. It’s the services, the services that we’re going to have come out of this building are incredible,” said Thompson.

Some people might be wondering about memberships for the wellness center and costs.

ABC12 News has been told that over the next few weeks, hospital administration will be finalizing what that will be. What is known, is that memberships will be tiered.

The earliest the building will open could be February next year. The hospital is already planning a community open house set for next May.

